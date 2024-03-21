Zeke On 'Zeke And Luther' 'Memba Him?!
3/21/2024 12:01 AM PT
American actor Hutch Dano was 16 years old when he started playing Ezekiel Falcone AKA "Zeke" -- who was determined to become the world's greatest skateboarder with his bestie, Luther -- on Disney's sitcom "Zeke and Luther" back in 2009.
Playing Zeke's best friend was actor Adam Hicks -- the cup-stacking champ and big-time gamer, Luther, Daniel Curtis Lee played Zeke and Luther's cocky skating rival, Kojo, and Ryan Whitney portrayed Zeke's smart, younger sister who played the flute, Ginger.
Dano got real on the "TMZ Verified" podcast and broke down his time on "Zeke and Luther".