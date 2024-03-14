Disney Star Jason Dolley 'Memba Him?!

American actor and musician Jason Dolley was just a teen in 2006 when he rose into child stardom -- starring on hit Disney shows ... like playing Virgil Fox on "Minutemen", Pete Ivey on "Hatching Pete" and PJ Duncan on "Good Luck Charlie".

After his successful 8 year run on Disney, he focused on his education and graduated Magna Cum Laude from California Lutheran University and got his bachelors in Philosophy.

Dolley landed roles ins films like "Staged Killer," "The Devil's Advocate" and "Waltz of the Angels," as well as TV shows, "The Ranch" and "American Housewife."