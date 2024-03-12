Olive In 'Little Miss Sunshine' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Abigail Breslin was just 9 years old when she played Olive Hoover -- the shy kid who loves her waffles 'a la mode' while on a wild adventure to win a beauty pageant -- in the comedic film "Little Miss Sunshine" back in 2006.

Breslin shared the big screen with Paul Dano as Olive's older brother and an aspiring Air Force pilot, Dwayne, Alan Arkin as Olive's loving grandfather and drug addict, Edwin and Toni Collette as the stressed out working mother, Sheryl.