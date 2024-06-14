Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!
Before this comedic kiddo rockin' his shaggy hair turned into a comedian and actor, he was just a simple boy growing up in Santa Cruz, California and keeping up with his two older siblings before making it BIG in Hollywood.
During the mid to late '90s, he was featured on popular movies and TV shows like "Star Trek" and "ER," but perhaps you'd most recognize him from NBC's hit show "Parks and Recreation."
He's worked with Hollywood legends like Amy Poehler, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.
Need one more clue? He auditioned to play Jim Halpert on "The Office."