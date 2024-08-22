Guess Who This Cutie With Bangs Turned Into!

Before this cute gal with blunt bangs from Hilton Head, South Carolina turned into a reality tv star and podcaster, she was just hittin' the beaches down south with her siblings and growing up with a famous father ...

Given her pops is in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, she had a leg up into the spotlight, but this gal with the rockin' bod has made a name for herself ... She's a fitness and accountability coach, skincare advocate, and podcast host of 'Two T's In A Pod' with fellow housewife Tamra Judge.