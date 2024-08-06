Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Lil' Golfer Turned Into!

Guess Who This Lil' Golfer Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 5
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cool kid -- sprawled out on the family room floor -- could even walk, he was already diggin' into his father's golf bag, laying out his clubs and growing up in San Diego, California before swingin' his club at 9 years old.

Today he plays on the PGA tour (which he won back in 2017,) and has been on his A-game and making big moves at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but he's no stranger to the Olympic competition ...

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he grabbed the gold medal in the men's individual event.

Can you guess who he is?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later