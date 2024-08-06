Guess Who This Lil' Golfer Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Golfer Turned Into!
Before this cool kid -- sprawled out on the family room floor -- could even walk, he was already diggin' into his father's golf bag, laying out his clubs and growing up in San Diego, California before swingin' his club at 9 years old.
Today he plays on the PGA tour (which he won back in 2017,) and has been on his A-game and making big moves at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but he's no stranger to the Olympic competition ...
At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he grabbed the gold medal in the men's individual event.