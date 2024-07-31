Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Which Olympian This Sweet Baby Turned Into!

Before this beautiful baby girl in her sweet little dress turned into a world class athlete, she was just growing up in Houston, Texas with her siblings and german shepherd pups ... dreaming of grabbing Gold!

She first popped up on the podium at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, and from there it was total domination! You may recall the viral bumble bee moment standing on the podium next to fellow Olympian Kyla Ross.

Hands down, she's the GOAT and will continue to run on 'em in the sport of Gymnastics.

Can you guess who this Olympic champ is?

