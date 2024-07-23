Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Which Model This Little Lady Turned Into!

Before this blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid from Sweden turned into a global supermodel, she was just kickin' back at the kitchen table in her pink headband and professionally posing for the camera as a teen!

At 5'9", she played professional basketball for two years before full-time modeling. From 2011 to 2018, she strutted down the Victoria's Secret catwalk, and she along with some other Angels were featured in David Guetta's music video, "2U" featuring Justin Bieber.

When she's not posing pretty on the gram, she's a doting mama to her adorable little girl!

Can you guess who she is?

