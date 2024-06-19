Guess Who This Lil Sweetie Turned Into!
Before this sweet girl with blunt bangs was stirring up the drama on reality TV, she was just snuggling with her grammy's cat in Staten Island, waitressing tables and heading off to the shore!
After not reporting to the Shore Store, her first season of reality television came to an end, and she was booted from the house and her costars. She returned for season 2 in Miami but lasted only a couple episodes.
Almost a decade went by before she made her big return to her cast mates in 2018 ... "Um Hello?!"