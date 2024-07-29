Guess Which Olympian This Dolled Up Girl Turned Into!

Before this Atlanta native turned into a pro tennis player, she was just a sweet little girl in red posing for her dance recital, listening to her fave artist, Justin Bieber and determined to be a star on the tennis court!

It may come as no surprise she's a world-class player as both her parents were athletes ... Her dad even coached her in her early years! In 2019, she became the youngest player in history to qualify for Wimbledon ... where she beat Venus Williams!