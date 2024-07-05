Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Red Head Cutie Turned Into!

Before this lil' cutie with red hair and blunt bangs turned into an actress, she was just givin' some sass to the camera, attending college where she studied acting and theater, modeling and growing up in Scotland.

You may recognize her as Amy from "Doctor Who," Nebula in "Guardians of the Galaxy" -- which she buzzed her head for -- or in a big film with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

Aside from the buzzcut, she's rocked many hairstyles over the years and shares her fashion game to her 7+ million Instagram followers.

Can you guess who she is?

