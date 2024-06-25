Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Funny Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Funny Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this proud Phili-native turned into an American actor and comedian, he was running around the yard with his older bro, selling shoes and dreaming of being in the NBA before moving to the Big Apple ...

One of his first movie roles was in the parody "Scary Movie 3." Today, his resume is quite long including several shows on Netflix, but when he's not hustling in Hollywood, he loves nothing more than spending quality time with his four kiddos.

Need one more clue? When he first took the stage, he went by "Lil Kev."

Can you guess who he is? 

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later