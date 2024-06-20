Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Swan In 'The Warriors' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Michael Beck was 30 years old when he played Swan -- the smart and dreamy gang leader living in Coney Island, Brooklyn -- in the action/thriller film "The Warriors" back in 1979.

Joining Beck included a cult of characters including James Remar as a fellow Warrior member vying for the top spot, Ajax, Deborah Van Valkenburgh who's impulsive and desperate to escape with the Warriors, Mercy ... and David Patrick Kelly as the bottle-clanking leader of the Rogues, Luther.

Michael is also known for his roles, Sonny Malone in "Xanadu" and Koda in "Triumphs of a Man Called Horse."

Guess what he looks like now! 

