Alan Frog In 'Lost Boys' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jamison Newlander was just 17 years old when he was cast to play Alan Frog -- the Santa Carla comic kid and exhilarated vampire hunter -- in the 1987 classic horror film "The Lost Boys."

Jamison shared the screen with Corey Feldman as Jamison's brother and vampire hunter who worked in their parents' comic book store, Edgar, Jason Patric as the quiet teenager who loved pumping iron, Michael and Corey Haim as Michael's clever and witty younger bro who is staked by Edgar, Sam.