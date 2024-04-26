Brendan Fitzpatrick On 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Him?!

American reality star and luxury real estate agent Brendan Fitzpatrick was 24 years old when he was cast to be a part of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" -- E!'s hit reality show, first airing in 2014 and running for four seasons.

Brendan brought the bougie vibes and cruised down Rodeo Drive with some of television's flashiest stars including his former spouse, Morgan Stewart as the blonde blogger searching for career success, Dorothy Wang as the daughter of a billionaire, and EJ Johnson as the son of Magic Johnson, trying to make his own name for himself.