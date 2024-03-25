Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Carrie In 'Road House' 'Memba Her?!

3/25/2024 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 16
Silver Pictures

American actress and musician Kathleen Wilhoite was 24 years old when she was cast as the awkward server at The Double Deuce dive bar -- who's pumped to meet the new and hot bouncer, John Dalton -- in the action-packed thriller film "Road House" back in 1989.

Joining Kathleen in this spin-kicking movie included Sam Elliott as the wily bar-brawling vet, Wade Garrett, Kelly Lynch as the quick-stitching love interest, Elizabeth "Doc" Clay ... and of course Patrick Swayze as the cool, calm and hot bouncer ready to rip your throat out, Dalton.

Guess what she looks like now!

