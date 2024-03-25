Carrie In 'Road House' 'Memba Her?!
3/25/2024 12:01 AM PT
American actress and musician Kathleen Wilhoite was 24 years old when she was cast as the awkward server at The Double Deuce dive bar -- who's pumped to meet the new and hot bouncer, John Dalton -- in the action-packed thriller film "Road House" back in 1989.
Joining Kathleen in this spin-kicking movie included Sam Elliott as the wily bar-brawling vet, Wade Garrett, Kelly Lynch as the quick-stitching love interest, Elizabeth "Doc" Clay ... and of course Patrick Swayze as the cool, calm and hot bouncer ready to rip your throat out, Dalton.