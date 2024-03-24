Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jake Gyllenhaal -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

3/24/2024 12:30 AM PT
Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal's looks over the years are kick-ass!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the blue-eyed actor showin' some sexy stubble at the "Donnie Darko" Hollywood Premiere back in 2001 (left). In addition to playing Homer Hickam in "October Sky", this was a breakout role for Mr. Gyllenhaal.

And, more than 20 years later ... all eyes were recently on a scruffier and tougher Jake -- at the New York premiere of his newest film "Road House" where he plays an ex-UFC fighter-turned-bar bouncer -- in London, England (right).

His dashing looks have ABS-olutely put up a fight in Hollywood, but the question here is ...

Jake Gyllenhaal ...

