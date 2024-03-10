Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jimmy Kimmel -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Jimmy Kimmel Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

3/10/2024 12:10 AM PT
Getty

He's already got a star on the Walk of Fame ... Jimmy Kimmel's looks over the years deserve an Oscar!

Here is a 36-year-old version of the late-night talk show host, looking spiffy back in 2004 (left). This was shortly after his Comedy Central classic "The Man Show" wrapped and just one year into his long-standing tenure on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"!

And, two decades later the host with the most is still sharp while staying buttoned-up in another penguin suit while working the award show circuit earlier this year (right).

So who's to thank for this golden statue's good looks?

Jimmy Kimmel ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later