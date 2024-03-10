Jimmy Kimmel -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

He's already got a star on the Walk of Fame ... Jimmy Kimmel's looks over the years deserve an Oscar!

Here is a 36-year-old version of the late-night talk show host, looking spiffy back in 2004 (left). This was shortly after his Comedy Central classic "The Man Show" wrapped and just one year into his long-standing tenure on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"!

And, two decades later the host with the most is still sharp while staying buttoned-up in another penguin suit while working the award show circuit earlier this year (right).

So who's to thank for this golden statue's good looks?