Mob Wife Fashion Puts A Hit On Hollywood -- Looks That Kill!
3/9/2024 12:01 AM PT
The mob wife trend is all about in-your-face fashion, so you already know the celebs ain't holding back on this one! Inspired by iconic films and shows like "Goodfellas" and "Sopranos", mob wife fashion is bringin' sexy back with animal prints, fuzzy coats and all the boots n' heels!
Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Heidi Klum dove into the exotic/animal print aesthetic, while Dua Lipa joined this fashion resurgence in a black-lace ensemble, topped with a lavish furry black coat.
Check out our gallery and see the stars flaunting their flashy fits and fully decked out in mob wife fashion!