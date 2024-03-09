Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mob Wife Fashion Puts A Hit On Hollywood -- Looks That Kill!

Mob Wife Fashion Puts A Hit On Hollywood Looks That Kill!

3/9/2024 12:01 AM PT
Stars Decked Out In Mob Wife Fashion
Launch Gallery
Mob Wife Vibes Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram/TMZ Composite

The mob wife trend is all about in-your-face fashion, so you already know the celebs ain't holding back on this one! Inspired by iconic films and shows like "Goodfellas" and "Sopranos", mob wife fashion is bringin' sexy back with animal prints, fuzzy coats and all the boots n' heels!

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Heidi Klum dove into the exotic/animal print aesthetic, while Dua Lipa joined this fashion resurgence in a black-lace ensemble, topped with a lavish furry black coat.

Check out our gallery and see the stars flaunting their flashy fits and fully decked out in mob wife fashion!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later