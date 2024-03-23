Celebs With Cherry Blossoms ... Bloom, Baby, Bloom!

There's a fresh floral scent in the air, so sharing these pretty pics of celebs with cherry blossoms is only fair! Budding light pink, dark pink and white flowers, there's been a bunch of famous blooming beauties bragging on the 'gram!

Just beneath these beautiful blossoms, famous faces like Kim Kardashian buddied up with Chicago in the flower's native land of Japan, TikToker Benji Krol sprung into a cherry-packed selfie, and last bud not least, Christina Milian and hubby Matt Pokora snapped a cherry tree selfie in Paris.