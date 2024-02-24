February 2024 Hot Shots ... Celebs Leap Into Frisky February!

It was a frisky February in Hollywood .... with celebs leaping into the special occasion and adding the "sex" right into the bissextile month! Smokin' shots of the hottest and bodice were flaming the feeds so quick it had IG algorithms overheating!

Feelin' fine during the winter weather, "Pretty Boy" Floyd Mayweather showed off his washboard abs in Cuba and was lookin' MONEY, Kendall Jenner spread the love in some revealing red-hot lingerie, and Demi Rose hit Brazil and could barely keep her top on ... Dios Mio!