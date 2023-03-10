Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Denise In 'Road House' 'Memba Her?!

3/10/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Julie Michaels was only 19 years old when she was cast as the blonde beauty Denise -- who spends her nights dancing topless at The Double Deuce dive bar and in quarrels with her abusive boyfriend Jimmy -- in the 1989 spin-kicking Patrick Swayze action film "Road House."

While Julie's character sided with the crooked politics of Brad Wesley -- played by Ben Gazzara -- there were lots of good guys worth noting ... like Sam Elliott as the wily bar-brawling vet, Wade Garrett, Kelly Lynch as the quick-stitching love interest, Elizabeth "Doc" Clay ... and of course Patrick Swayze as the cool and calm bouncer with a hot bod, Dalton.

Take your best shot, Jake Gyllenhaal!

Guess what she looks like now!

