Denise In 'Road House' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Julie Michaels was only 19 years old when she was cast as the blonde beauty Denise -- who spends her nights dancing topless at The Double Deuce dive bar and in quarrels with her abusive boyfriend Jimmy -- in the 1989 spin-kicking Patrick Swayze action film "Road House."

While Julie's character sided with the crooked politics of Brad Wesley -- played by Ben Gazzara -- there were lots of good guys worth noting ... like Sam Elliott as the wily bar-brawling vet, Wade Garrett, Kelly Lynch as the quick-stitching love interest, Elizabeth "Doc" Clay ... and of course Patrick Swayze as the cool and calm bouncer with a hot bod, Dalton.