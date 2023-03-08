Hazel in 'Dolphin Tale' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff was just 12 years old when she was first cast as Hazel Haskett -- the bubbly and talkative little girl who works at her father's aquarium -- in the family/adventure movie "Dolphin Tale" back in 2010.

Zuehlsdorff shared the big screen with Harry Connick Jr. as Cozi's protective father and the owner of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Clay Haskett, Nathan Gamble as the animal-lover and bestie of the dolphin Winter, Sawyer Nelson, and Morgan Freeman as the doctor who creates a prosthetic dolphin tail, Dr. Cameron McCarthy.