Sue In '50 First Dates' 'Memba Her?!

Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Hill was 50 years old when she was cast to play Sue -- the generous cafe manager at Hukilau cafe in Hawaii and Lucy's protective friend -- in the 2004 romantic comedy film "50 First Dates."

Joining Hill on the Hawaiian set included A-list stars, Adam Sandler as the marine veterinarian who falls in love with Lucy -- an art teacher with amnesia after suffering a car crash -- played by Drew Barrymore.

Rob Schneider and Sean Astin were also key players in the film.