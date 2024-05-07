Mark On 'Parks And Recreation' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Paul Schneider was in his early 30's when he first started playing Mark -- the self-centered architect who juggles multiple women at a time -- on the political satire sitcom "Parks And Recreation" back in 2009.

Schneider was part of an ensemble cast including Amy Poehler as the intelligent deputy director, Leslie Knope, Rashida Jones playing the friendly and awkward nurse and Leslies's bestie, Anne Perkins and Aubrey Plaza as the assistant who enjoys booze and music, April Ludgate.