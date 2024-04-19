Darla In 'Dazed And Confused' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Parker Posey was 24 years old when she was cast to play Darla Marks -- the confident high school senior and head cheerleader who goes after the older guys -- in the classic 1993 throwback film "Dazed and Confused."

Parker shared the screen with Hollywood legends like Matthew McConaughey as David Wooderson, the suave Texas teen always ready to party and known for his catchphrase "All right, all right, all right."