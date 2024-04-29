Guess Who This Cool Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cool kid sittin' on his momma's lap was up on the big screen, he was just a mini wrestler, shot puttin' it up for his high school track team and growing up in Lake Stevens, Washington.

He rose to stardom on "Parks and Recreation" and he may be the most yoked star in "Guardians of the Galaxy". If you take a look at his social media, it's clear he has a love for space exploration and animals. And, he's also known for picking up a guitar and singin' his heart out!