Before this cute baby in her newborn clothes turned into an American musician, she was just hangin' with her toy animals, growing up in Detroit, Michigan and Houston, Texas and began rapping and playing the flute.

In 2014, she collaborated with Prince, but that's not the only big star she's worked with ... Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B are just a couple to name-drop! This "hustler" once hit the red carpet dressed as a candy bar.

Need one more clue? While attending the University of Houston, she studied classical music.