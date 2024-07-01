Guess Who These Red White And Blue Sisters Turned Into!

Before these two siblings in matching 4th of July outfits turned into big stars, they were just two stripey sisters attending dance class and acting while gearing up for the firework show in Houston, Texas.

While one sister is known for her food blog and cooking show, the other sister was a busy Lizzie on stage! However, BOTH sisters were on a hit Disney show. And their mama is also in the entertainment biz, producing one her daughter's movies, "A Cinderella Story."