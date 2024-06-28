Marty Maraschino In 'Grease' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Dinah Manoff was 21 years old when she rock n' rolled on the movie set of "Grease" -- playing one of the iconic Pink Ladies, Martina Maraschino AKA "Marty" -- back in 1978.
Dinah shared the big screen with Hollywood legends like John Travolta as the hot and suave leader of the T-Birds, Danny Zuko, Olivia Newton-John as the new and naive girl at school, Sandy and Michael Tucci as Marty's silly, goofy boyfriend and part of the T-Birds.
Other honorable cast mentions include Stockard Channing as Rizzo and Didi Conn as Frenchy.
"You're the One That I Want!"