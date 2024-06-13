Warren In 'There’s Something About Mary' 'Memba Him?!

American actor William Earl Brown was in his mid 30's when he played Mary's younger bro, Warren, who loves his baseball and hates Ted -- in the 1998 romantic comedy film "There's Something About Mary."

Brown was part of an iconic cast including Ben Stiller as the dorky insurance salesman, Ted, determined to hook up with his high school love, Cameron Diaz ... who plays the genuine orthopedic surgeon looking for Mr. Right, Mary and Matt Dillon as the shady private detective, Pat.