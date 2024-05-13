'Curly Sue' 'Memba Her?!

At just 9 years old, American entertainer Alisan Porter skyrocketed to stardom after playing the role of the brave and tough, Curly Sue -- who lost everything including her mother and her home -- in the comedy drama movie "Curly Sue" back in 1991.

Alisan played opposite of Jim Belushi who took in Curly Sue when she was an orphaned baby, Bill and Kelly Lynch who plays the wealthy divorce lawyer, Grey.