Mandy On 'iCarly' 'Memba Her?!

Mandy In 'ICarly' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Aria Wallace was just 11 years old when she first played the role of Mandy -- iCarly's biggest quirky fan who was chosen to be on an iCarly web show -- on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom back in 2008.
Aria showed off her cheeky duck impressions to iCarly herself -- played by Miranda Cosgrove -- who is kind ... loves her friends, family and her web show.
Other key players included Jennette McCurdy as Carly's sarcastic bestie, Sam, who's a tad lazy and Nathan Kress as the show's camera operator and straight-A student, Freddie.