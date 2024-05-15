Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mandy On 'iCarly' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Aria Wallace was just 11 years old when she first played the role of Mandy -- iCarly's biggest quirky fan who was chosen to be on an iCarly web show -- on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom back in 2008.

Aria showed off her cheeky duck impressions to iCarly herself -- played by Miranda Cosgrove -- who is kind ... loves her friends, family and her web show.

Other key players included Jennette McCurdy as Carly's sarcastic bestie, Sam, who's a tad lazy and Nathan Kress as the show's camera operator and straight-A student, Freddie.

Guess what she looks like now!

