Trina Vega on 'Victorious' 'Memba Her?!

California based actress and musician Daniella Monet (real name Daniella Monet Zuvic) gained mediocre fame in the early 2000s after she landed small roles on shows like "Zoey 101," "iCarly" and "Listen Up" ... but Monet's stardom really began to shine after her breakout role as the entertainment-driven big sister Trina Vega on the 2010 Nickelodeon show "Victorious."