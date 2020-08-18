Natalie Imbruglia 'Memba Her?!

8/18/2020 12:01 AM PT
Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia was only 22 years old when she shot to stardom after she released her first single, "Torn," which topped the Hot 100 Airplay in the fall of 1997 and opened the doors for her debut album, "Left of the Middle" ... and even scored her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Since Natalie Imbruglia's breakthrough record, she's gone on to release a long list of artistic music, model for brands like L'Oreal, a judge on the Aussie X-Factor ... but her greatest accomplishment was in 2019 with the birth of her son, Max.

Guess what she looks like now at 45 years old!

