Nina Sky Twins 'Memba Them?

Nina Sky 'Memba Them?!
8/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
New York natives and identical twins Nicole and Natalie Albino were only 20 years old when they shot to stardom in 2004 as Nina Sky after their hit single Move Ya Body became the banger of the summer and landed at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts ... paving the way for their debut album "Nina Sky."
The mirror-image musicians made quite a name for themselves and went on to release a long library of music over the next decade which included collaborations with big-name artists including Rick Ross, Major Lazer and N.O.R.E ... but never reached the same success as the Albino twins did with Move Ya Body.
