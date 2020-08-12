The Dog 'Wilfred' 'Memba Him?!

Australia actor Jason Gann gained fame in OZ for his joint-loving leg-humping canine character, Wilfred ... but shot to stardom internationally in 2011 after the show, "Wilfred," was remade stateside on FX.

Jason Gann starred alongside a cool cast of actors on the American version of the show including Fiona Gubelmann as the dog owner and hot blonde next door, Jenna ... and of course, Elijah Wood as the pet-friendly lawyer, who crushes on Jenna and has some hilarious hallucinations with Wilfred, Ryan Newman.