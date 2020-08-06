Audrey in 'Little Shop Of Horrors' 'Memba Her?!
Audrey in 'Little Shop Of Horrors' 'Memba Her?!
8/6/2020 12:01 AM PT
Brooklyn-based singer and actor Ellen Greene is best known for her role as the blonde-bob babes and shop assistant, Audrey -- who is the love interest (and meal interest) of the skid row plant shop -- in the plant-based 1986 musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."
Ellen Greene was cast alongside an epic group of actors in the film adaptation of the broadway botany hit including Steve Martin as the nitrous huffing boyfriend and dangerous dentist, Dr. Orin Scrivello ... and of course Rick Moranis as the alien plant feeding florist and Audrey's forever love, Seymour Krelborn.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.