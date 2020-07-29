Esteban on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' 'Memba Him?!

Florida-born actor Adrian R'Mante is best known for his role as the fumbling Peruvian bellman, Esteban (full name Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez) -- who hangs around the Tipton Hotel and tries to keep the peace between the teens' kooky antics -- in the early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom, "The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody."