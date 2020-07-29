Esteban on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' 'Memba Him?!
7/29/2020 12:01 AM PT
Florida-born actor Adrian R'Mante is best known for his role as the fumbling Peruvian bellman, Esteban (full name Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez) -- who hangs around the Tipton Hotel and tries to keep the peace between the teens' kooky antics -- in the early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom, "The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody."
Adrian R'Mante was cast alongside some awesome young actors including Brenda Song as the hotel heir, London Tipton, Ashley Tisdale as the candy kid, Maddie Fitzpatrick ... and of course, Dylan and Cole Sprouse as Zack and Cody Martin.
