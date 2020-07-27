Dorota Kishlovsky on 'Gossip Girl' 'Memba Her?!

Polish-American actress Zuzanna Szadkowski shot to stardom after she landed the role of the Waldorf family's wacky maid, Dorota Kishlovsky -- who gets wrapped up in all the drama revolving around the Upper East Side elite -- on the long-running CW drama "Gossip Girl."

Zuzanna Szadkowski was cast alongside an epic group of young actors including Blake Lively as the BFF, Serena van der Woodsen, Taylor Momsen as the fashionable friend, Jenny Humphrey ... and of course, Leighton Meester as the Constance Billard it girl, Miss Blair Waldorf.

Szadkowski can more recently be spotted on "Worth," "Minyan" and "Loserville."