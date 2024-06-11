Paolo In 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' 'Memba Him?!
Paolo In 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' 'Memba Him?!
Film and TV actor Yani Gellman was 17 years old when he was cast to play Paolo -- the famous and hot Italian pop star who uses Lizzie McGuire to embarrass his former singing partner -- in Disney's 2003 family/comedy film "The Lizzie McGuire Movie."
Gellman was part of an ensemble cast, obviously starring Hilary Duff as the recent junior high graduate heading to Rome for a class trip, Lizzie, Adam Lamberg as Lizzie's intelligent best friend, David AKA Gordo, and Hallie Todd as Lizzie's loving mom, Jo.
From 2011-2012, Yani played Garrett Reynolds on "Pretty Little Liars."