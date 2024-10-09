Guess Who This Flexin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this New York native -- and flexin' kid showin' off his biceps -- turned into an A-list star, he was just dribbling down the court, shooting a layup and scoring big as a natural entertainer.

Since the late '80s, this baggy shorts bro has been a comedic icon -- and a pillar on "Saturday Night Live." On the big screen, his costar Drew Barrymore has been in a couple of his most iconic films.