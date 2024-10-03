Guess Who This Lil' Towhead Turned Into!

Before this blue-eyed blondie sittin' on her mama's lap turned into a dancing queen, she was just growing up with her four siblings in Orem, Utah and started moving 'n grooving when she was just 9 years old.

Considering she comes from a long line of family dancers ... no shocker she's taken home the Mirror Ball trophy twice on "Dancing With The Stars" before sitting at the judges table next to Carrie Ann Inaba.