Guess Who This Lil' Singer Turned Into!

Before this sweet and sour singer with brunette, blunt bangs turned into an international star, she was just grabbin' the mic and putting on a show for her parents and growing up in Murrieta, California.

Before she was topping the charts and belting it out on the radio, she starred on Disney Channel and streamed her way to Disney+ for a "High School Musical" spinoff! In 2021, she checked off her bucket list, meeting her role model, Taylor Swift.