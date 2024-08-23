Liv Parker On 'Vampire Diaries' 'Memba Her?!

Australian actress Penelope Mitchell was in her early 20s when she first started playing Liv Parker -- the flirty and powerful witch twin -- on the hit drama series "Vampire Diaries" back in 2014.

Penelope was part of an all-star cast like Nina Dobrev as the caring gal who turns into a vampire, Elena Gilbert, Paul Wesley who's introduced as the loyal vampire, Stefan Salvatore and Ian Somerhalder as Stefan's selfish older bro and the charming vampire, Damon Salvatore.