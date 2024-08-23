Liv Parker On Vampire Diaries 'Memba Her?!
Liv Parker On 'Vampire Diaries' 'Memba Her?!
Australian actress Penelope Mitchell was in her early 20s when she first started playing Liv Parker -- the flirty and powerful witch twin -- on the hit drama series "Vampire Diaries" back in 2014.
Penelope was part of an all-star cast like Nina Dobrev as the caring gal who turns into a vampire, Elena Gilbert, Paul Wesley who's introduced as the loyal vampire, Stefan Salvatore and Ian Somerhalder as Stefan's selfish older bro and the charming vampire, Damon Salvatore.
Mitchell was also popular on the American horror TV series "Hemlock Grove" where she played Letha Godfrey.