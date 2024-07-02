Sarah Walker On 'Chuck' 'Memba Her?!

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski was in her early 20's when she first started playing Sarah Walker -- the sexy secret agent who's obsessed with her job and protecting Chuck -- in the spy comedy-drama series "Chuck" back in 2007.

Yvonne was part of an ensemble cast including Zachary Levi as the nerdy electronics supervisor who loves video games, Chuck, Joshua Gomez as Chuck's loyal best friend and the Buy More Store Manager, Morgan and Adam Baldwin as Sarah's arrogant CIA partner, John.