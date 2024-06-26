Angie Cooper In 'Smart House' 'Memba Her?!
It's been 25 years since the release of Disney Channel's 1999 original film "Smart House" -- where two kids win a virtual smart-house after the recent loss of their mother -- and we're going down memory lane with one of the starring actresses, Katie Volding.
Volding was only 10 years old when she was cast as Angie Cooper -- the little sister who loved jumping on the bed while blasting tunes.
And joining Katie included Ryan Merriman as the family's caretaker, Ben, Katey Sagal as the Smart House's virtual assistant and Kevin Kilner as the recent widower, Nick.