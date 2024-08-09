Dennis The Elevator Tenant In 'Pretty Woman' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Patrick Richwood was 27 years old when he was cast as Dennis -- the sweet, nerdy and sprucely dressed elevator tenant -- in the classic 1990 romantic comedy "Pretty Woman."

Richwood shared the big screen with A-list actors including Richard Gere as the successful millionaire businessman, Edward Lewis, Julia Roberts as the lady of the night who turned into the ultimate love interest, Vivian Ward and Jason Alexander as the creepy lawyer, Philip Stuckey.