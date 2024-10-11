Guess Who This Silly Baby Turned Into!
Before this adorable little girl in the tub turned into a beauty queen and singer, she was just growing up in Westchester County New York with her younger brother and being raised in a musical household.
She went on to study jazz and classical dance, and she also played the violin, french horn and piano. After winning Miss Syracuse and Miss New York in 1983, she became the first black woman to win the Miss America pageant in 1984.
Some of her popular tunes include "Dreamin," "He's Got The Look" and "The Right Stuff."