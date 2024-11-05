YouTuber Kid President 'Memba Him?!

American actor and media personality Robby Novak was just 9 years old when he rose to stardom portraying the quirky and silly, "Kid President," on YouTube back in 2012.

"Kid President" -- produced by Rainn Wilson, was a viral sensation with videos earning millions of views -- like when he casually found himself in the Oval Office hangin' out with former Pres. Barack Obama.

Novak's popularity has landed him other roles like the comedy series "Kid President: Declaration of Awesome" in 2014.